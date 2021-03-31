eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600,000 shares, a growth of 51.8% from the February 28th total of 3,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of eXp World stock traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.07. 16,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,231,466. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 137.29 and a beta of 3.35. eXp World has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $609.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.27 million. eXp World had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The business’s revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eXp World will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXPI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. William Blair downgraded eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on eXp World from $26.50 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $626,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,568,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,209,385.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel Cahir sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total value of $557,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,500 shares of company stock worth $21,003,650 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of eXp World during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 426.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 19.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

