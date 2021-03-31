ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Trims Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,106 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Security National Bank grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Security National Bank now owns 49,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 12,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 65,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPT stock opened at $111.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.15. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.22.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%. Equities analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.83 dividend. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.87%.

In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $42,524.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,414 shares in the company, valued at $804,041.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $597,135.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,407.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,654 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,651. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

CPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.29.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

