ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,312 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $1,899,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 11,541.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,641 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,541 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 508.2% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,646 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 15,580 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 12,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 177,852 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $12,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.56.

WYNN stock opened at $125.45 on Wednesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $46.21 and a 1 year high of $143.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 2.32.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.22) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.05 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 4,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $530,385.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,481,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $47,916.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,191.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,039 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

