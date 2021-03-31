ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 51.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,836 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 13,769 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognex by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,557,003 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,489,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,024 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cognex by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,068,826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $968,944,000 after acquiring an additional 102,230 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Cognex by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,666,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $374,685,000 after acquiring an additional 207,492 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Cognex by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,310,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $185,461,000 after acquiring an additional 639,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Cognex by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,695,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $136,117,000 after acquiring an additional 12,132 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CGNX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. HSBC upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.90.

In other news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $853,188.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 129,800 shares of company stock valued at $10,781,888. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $81.77 on Wednesday. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $40.08 and a 1 year high of $101.82. The firm has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.14 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.57.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $223.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.81 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. On average, research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

