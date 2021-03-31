ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 89.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 1,145.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECH stock opened at $373.47 on Wednesday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $180.16 and a 1-year high of $414.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $379.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.16%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Stephens raised Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.09.

In other news, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.63, for a total value of $3,336,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,384,677.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total value of $6,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,823 shares of company stock worth $10,535,994. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

