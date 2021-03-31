ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 125,918 Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 125,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.48% of Horizon Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Horizon Global by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 440,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after buying an additional 5,094 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Horizon Global by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Horizon Global by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,201,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,910,000 after purchasing an additional 89,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Global by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 144,100 shares during the last quarter. 41.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Horizon Global alerts:

HZN stock opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.03. Horizon Global Co. has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $11.78.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.41. Horizon Global had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 4,042.82%.

Horizon Global Profile

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates through Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa segments. The company provides towing products, such as hitches, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, brake controls, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.