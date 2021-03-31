ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Inphi during the first quarter worth $30,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Inphi during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Inphi by 6,220.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Inphi during the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Inphi during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on IPHI. Stifel Nicolaus cut Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Inphi from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Inphi from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered Inphi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.38.

In other Inphi news, VP Ron Torten sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.30, for a total transaction of $164,509.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IPHI opened at $174.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of -135.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Inphi Co. has a 12 month low of $73.59 and a 12 month high of $182.22.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $187.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.95 million. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. Inphi’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inphi Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

