EXMR FDN Hits Market Cap of $28,447.06 (EXMR)

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. During the last week, EXMR FDN has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. One EXMR FDN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. EXMR FDN has a total market capitalization of $28,447.06 and $16,138.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EXMR FDN alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00021248 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00046645 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00033244 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.49 or 0.00640671 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00067628 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000878 BTC.

EXMR FDN Coin Profile

EXMR FDN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. The official website for EXMR FDN is exmrfoundation.org . The official message board for EXMR FDN is medium.com/@eXMR . The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

EXMR FDN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR FDN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EXMR FDN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EXMR FDN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXMR FDN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.