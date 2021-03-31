ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Trading Up 5.6% This Week

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 31st. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000306 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $10,120.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00006308 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000019 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded up 159.1% against the dollar and now trades at $431.87 or 0.00729592 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00024565 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002231 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

