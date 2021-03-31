Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Stock Position Lowered by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 589,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,154 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.49% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $15,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,069,000 after buying an additional 20,694 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,335,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,653,000 after purchasing an additional 393,120 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 198,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 36.9% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 371,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,873,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,263,000 after purchasing an additional 30,648 shares during the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AQUA shares. Berenberg Bank raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP Anthony Webster sold 51,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $1,367,435.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,461.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 37,626 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $1,124,641.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,232.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 809,544 shares of company stock valued at $23,639,459. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AQUA opened at $25.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $31.63.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $322.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.77 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

