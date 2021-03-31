Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,600 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the February 28th total of 83,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAHPF. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Evolution Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Evolution Mining from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get Evolution Mining alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CAHPF traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.19. 19,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,562. Evolution Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.81.

Evolution Mining Limited engages in identifying, developing, and operating gold related projects in Australia and New Zealand. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated five wholly-owned gold mines, such as Cowal in New South Wales; Mt Carlton and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario, as well as had an economic interest in the Ernest Henry copper-gold operation in Queensland.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.