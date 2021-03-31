Eudaimonia Partners LLC Purchases 907 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,113 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 0.8% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its position in Visa by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its position in Visa by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Visa by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,899 shares of company stock valued at $16,111,567. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.58. The company had a trading volume of 87,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,185,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.60 and a 1 year high of $228.23. The company has a market capitalization of $415.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.71.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Several analysts have commented on V shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.36.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

