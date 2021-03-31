Eudaimonia Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC reduced its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 33.9% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 6.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,265,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 4.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 15,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,432,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,424,000 after purchasing an additional 15,478 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In related news, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total transaction of $2,440,399.39. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total value of $96,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,320,953.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,220,632. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPN traded down $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $202.90. 10,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,851,621. The company has a market capitalization of $59.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.55 and a 12-month high of $216.49.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPN. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Global Payments from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.47.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.