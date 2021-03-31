Eudaimonia Partners LLC Acquires 926 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,964,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,423 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AT&T by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,263,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,978 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in AT&T by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,404,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,766,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,766 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,240,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in AT&T by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,642,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $823,752,000 after purchasing an additional 794,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.41. 478,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,824,770. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The company has a market cap of $216.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.85.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.57.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

