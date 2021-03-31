ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) & Ability (OTCMKTS:ABILF) Critical Survey

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) and Ability (OTCMKTS:ABILF) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ESCO Technologies and Ability, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESCO Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ability 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

ESCO Technologies has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ability has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ESCO Technologies and Ability’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESCO Technologies $732.91 million 3.95 $101.98 million $2.76 40.25 Ability $1.88 million 1.19 -$7.74 million N/A N/A

ESCO Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Ability.

Profitability

This table compares ESCO Technologies and Ability’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESCO Technologies 13.91% 7.73% 5.09% Ability N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.4% of ESCO Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of ESCO Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ESCO Technologies beats Ability on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc. is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments. The Filtration/Fluid Flow segment involves in the design and manufacture specialty filtration products including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control device, through PTI Technologies Inc., VACCO Industries, Crissair, Inc., and Thermoform Engineered Quality LLC. The RF Shielding and Test segment offers customers to identify, measure, and contain magnetic, electromagnetic and acoustic energy, through ETS-Lindgren Inc. The Utility Solutions Group segment consists of Doble Engineering Company and related subsidiaries (Doble), Morgan Schaffer Ltd. (Morgan Schaffer), and NRG Systems, Inc. (NRG). The Technical Packaging segment consists of Thermoform Engineered Quality LLC (TEQ) and Plastique. The company was founded in August 1990 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Ability Company Profile

Ability Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides interception, geolocation, and cyber intelligence products and solutions for security and intelligence agencies, military forces, law enforcement agencies, and homeland security agencies worldwide. It specializes in off-air interception of voice, SMS, and data communication from cellular and satellite communication networks; and deciphering solutions for cellular and satellite communications. The company offers strategic and tactical cellular interception systems for intercepting mobile phone traffic and tracking mobile phone users; and iridium, advanced thuraya, and satellite link interception systems. In addition, it provides international mobile subscriber identity catchers, advanced CDMA interception systems, in-between interception systems, and ultimate interceptions; geolocation systems to geographically target mobile phones; and cyber solutions that enable the user to extract and view information from mobile phones. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

