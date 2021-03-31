Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 16,155 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 16,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.12, for a total transaction of $4,121,463.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,144. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $254.50 on Wednesday. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $323.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a PE ratio of -93.22 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.41% of the company’s stock.
Carvana Company Profile
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
