Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 16,155 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 16,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.12, for a total transaction of $4,121,463.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,144. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $254.50 on Wednesday. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $323.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a PE ratio of -93.22 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVNA. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $331.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Carvana in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.27.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

