Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,818,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 637,754 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $178,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ELS. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ELS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

ELS opened at $64.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.92. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.24 and a 12-month high of $68.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.93, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.21). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 69.38%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

