Equities Analysts Set Expectations for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group in a report released on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.25. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PNC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Stephens raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.12.

PNC stock opened at $177.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $84.02 and a fifty-two week high of $184.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

In related news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,264. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,391,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,932,371,000 after buying an additional 2,230,186 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,506,000 after buying an additional 3,076,159 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,826,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,222,000 after buying an additional 134,065 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $671,132,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,388,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,860,000 after purchasing an additional 873,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

