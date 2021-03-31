EP Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $17,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 50.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Global Payments stock traded down $0.98 on Wednesday, reaching $203.41. The stock had a trading volume of 18,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,621. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $202.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.55 and a 1 year high of $216.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total value of $107,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,594.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 28,341 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $5,737,352.04. Insiders sold a total of 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,220,632 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.47.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

