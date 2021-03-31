EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.15 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 214.8% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 77,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 52,614 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 31,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,166,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $53.37. 967,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,615,672. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $32.62 and a one year high of $58.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.08.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

