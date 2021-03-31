EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $31.46 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,156 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 1.1% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $31,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $43,611,449,000 after acquiring an additional 910,971 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Facebook by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,762,764,000 after acquiring an additional 919,615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Facebook by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362,408 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Facebook by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,463,140,000 after acquiring an additional 367,313 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,909,854 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,345,936,000 after acquiring an additional 153,953 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.79, for a total transaction of $14,739,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,390,507 shares of company stock valued at $373,518,525 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.90.

Shares of FB traded up $7.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $295.45. 535,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,806,803. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.83 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $270.91 and a 200-day moving average of $269.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.