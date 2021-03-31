EP Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $11,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, TCF National Bank increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 10,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $4.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $244.06. 46,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,287. The company has a 50 day moving average of $243.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.23. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $142.87 and a 52-week high of $255.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

