Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) SVP Jeffrey Kappler Sells 13,971 Shares

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 13,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $576,303.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,862.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Jeffrey Kappler also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 26th, Jeffrey Kappler sold 4,579 shares of Envista stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $186,456.88.
Shares of Envista stock opened at $40.86 on Wednesday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $41.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.63 and a 200 day moving average of $34.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -314.31 and a beta of 2.00.
NVST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Envista from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Envista currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.14.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Envista during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,600,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter valued at $487,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,683,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,240,000 after acquiring an additional 378,540 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 906,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,587,000 after acquiring an additional 164,121 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter valued at $67,374,000.
Envista Company Profile
Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.
