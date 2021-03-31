Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) SVP Jeffrey Kappler Sells 13,971 Shares

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 13,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $576,303.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,862.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Friday, March 26th, Jeffrey Kappler sold 4,579 shares of Envista stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $186,456.88.

Shares of Envista stock opened at $40.86 on Wednesday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $41.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.63 and a 200 day moving average of $34.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -314.31 and a beta of 2.00.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. Envista had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $732.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Envista from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Envista currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Envista during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,600,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter valued at $487,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,683,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,240,000 after acquiring an additional 378,540 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 906,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,587,000 after acquiring an additional 164,121 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter valued at $67,374,000.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

