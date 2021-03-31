Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enterprise Financial operates commercial banking and wealth management businesses in metropolitan St. Louis and Kansas City, with a primary focus on serving the needs of privately held businesses, their owners and other success-minded individuals. “

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of EFSC stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.00. The stock had a trading volume of 153,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,717. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.07. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $95.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.08 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 8.61%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $2,532,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $2,076.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Eulich purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.47 per share, for a total transaction of $273,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,798.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 151,000 shares of company stock worth $7,126,560. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 12,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 6.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 165.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

