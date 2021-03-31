Entergy Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) – KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Entergy in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.52. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Entergy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.79 EPS.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ETR. Mizuho lifted their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Entergy from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.69.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $98.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.60. The company has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. Entergy has a 12 month low of $82.81 and a 12 month high of $113.36.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 830.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 95,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,486,000 after purchasing an additional 84,808 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after acquiring an additional 12,844 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 25.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 24,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 66,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $187,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $377,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.37%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

