ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €13.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ENI has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of ENI and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.50 ($11.18) target price on shares of ENI and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.10 ($10.71) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €10.13 ($11.92).

ETR:ENI opened at €10.42 ($12.26) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.42, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $36.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €9.72 and a 200-day moving average price of €8.29. ENI has a 1-year low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 1-year high of €10.52 ($12.37).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

