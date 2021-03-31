Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 86,391 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 73.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 86,391 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on TRN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In related news, EVP Gregory B. Mitchell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $141,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,621.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Melendy E. Lovett sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $25,525.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,256,692.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,577 shares of company stock valued at $640,301. 23.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Trinity Industries stock opened at $28.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -568.40 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.27 and a 200 day moving average of $25.32. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.53 and a 52 week high of $33.77.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $415.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.14 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 3.58%. Trinity Industries’s revenue was down 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

