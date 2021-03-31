Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 17,099 Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,099 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNR. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 7,578 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 810,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after buying an additional 199,860 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 54,817 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 93,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 40,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CNR opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.26. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $14.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

CNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Cowen lowered Cornerstone Building Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Cornerstone Building Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

In related news, major shareholder Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 385,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $4,820,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Katy Theroux sold 18,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $225,949.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,585.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,364,475 shares of company stock worth $58,572,533 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

