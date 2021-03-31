Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 17,095 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 58.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,209 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,095 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $91.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.50, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $96.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.85 and its 200 day moving average is $77.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.43 million. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 49.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 17.57%.

AWI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Armstrong World Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.91.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 15,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $1,385,133.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,880.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $416,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,103 shares in the company, valued at $3,748,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,534 shares of company stock worth $3,032,418 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

