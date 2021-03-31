Engineers Gate Manager LP Reduces Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,552 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the third quarter worth $26,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 350.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

NWL stock opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.69, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.44. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 54.12%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.82.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

