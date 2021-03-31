Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases 941 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,722 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after buying an additional 8,539 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 160.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 9.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after buying an additional 12,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WGO opened at $76.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.37 and a beta of 2.13. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.55 and a 52 week high of $87.53.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $839.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.28 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.95%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WGO. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Northcoast Research raised their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Winnebago Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.87.

In other news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 9,139 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $666,507.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,661.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Fisher sold 2,947 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $190,287.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,299 shares of company stock valued at $5,256,109. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

