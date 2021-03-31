Engineers Gate Manager LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 71.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,172 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

LNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.75.

In other news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $416,981.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $62.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $22.65 and a twelve month high of $67.37.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 19.31%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.