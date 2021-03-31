Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys New Shares in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 30,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 5.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 4.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HVT opened at $37.64 on Wednesday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $40.42. The stock has a market cap of $685.50 million, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.21 and its 200 day moving average is $29.42.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.49. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $241.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, SVP Rawson Haverty, Jr. sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $762,090.00. Also, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 11,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $428,359.68. 7.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

