Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) Short Interest Update

Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, an increase of 59.1% from the February 28th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enel Américas by 221.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Enel Américas in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Enel Américas in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enel Américas in the third quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Enel Américas in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENIA opened at $8.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average is $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.87. Enel Américas has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $8.94.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%.

Enel AmÃ©ricas SA, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 11,267 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 24.7 million distribution customers.

