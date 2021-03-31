Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL)’s share price traded down 7.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.15 and last traded at $7.16. 86,539 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,013,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Endo International from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Endo International in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Endo International from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.50 and its 200-day moving average is $6.28.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $760.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.83 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 85.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Endo International plc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shane Cooke sold 17,290 shares of Endo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $149,558.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENDP. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Endo International by 36.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 35,090 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Endo International by 3.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Endo International by 3.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 134,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Endo International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 321,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Endo International by 131.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

