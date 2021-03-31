Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Raised to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) from a d rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endo International from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Endo International from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Endo International in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Endo International from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of ENDP opened at $7.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average of $6.28. Endo International has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $10.89. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.41.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.27. Endo International had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 85.80%. The company had revenue of $760.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Endo International will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Shane Cooke sold 17,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $149,558.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Endo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Endo International during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endo International by 131.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Endo International in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 92,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 9,964 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

