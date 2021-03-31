Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Orleans Capital Management Corp LA

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lessened its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 24.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 47.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 199,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,027,000 after purchasing an additional 64,254 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 134,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 569,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,516,000 after purchasing an additional 34,006 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 232,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,251,000 after buying an additional 36,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.62.

Shares of EMR stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,868,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $54.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.66. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $43.55 and a 1-year high of $93.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.