Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Receives $86.82 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.82.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of EMR stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,584,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,868,690. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $43.55 and a 52 week high of $93.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

