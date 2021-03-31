EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 68.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,893 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,039 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EME. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EME. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Sidoti lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

NYSE EME opened at $112.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.52 and a beta of 1.18. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $52.94 and a one year high of $115.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.66.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.86%. EMCOR Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EMCOR Group news, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $228,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

