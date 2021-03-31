Elementis (LON:ELM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $106.31

Elementis plc (LON:ELM)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 106.31 ($1.39) and traded as high as GBX 129.60 ($1.69). Elementis shares last traded at GBX 128.50 ($1.68), with a volume of 753,984 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.94, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 125.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 106.31. The stock has a market cap of £746.33 million and a PE ratio of -11.17.

In other Elementis news, insider Paul Waterman sold 49,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.71), for a total value of £65,184.29 ($85,163.69). Also, insider Christine Soden acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of £24,200 ($31,617.45).

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

