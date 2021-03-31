Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 153.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ELDN. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of ELDN stock opened at $9.85 on Monday. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $27.32. The company has a market cap of $14.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.34.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. The company's lead product is OP0201, a surfactant-based nasal aerosol drug-device combination product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).

