Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 119,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 100,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 230,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Stringer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Stringer Asset Management LLC now owns 138,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truadvice LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.14. The stock had a trading volume of 13,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,385. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.90. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $20.39.

