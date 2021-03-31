Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Buys 10,785 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 287.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,785 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 619.9% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 31,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 23,289 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $457,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.85. 5,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,854. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.36. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $80.57.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

