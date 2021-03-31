Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 145,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,749 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.18% of Easterly Government Properties worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 30.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 543.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DEA shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $853,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,181.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $41,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,468.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEA opened at $20.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.32 and a 12-month high of $29.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.29 and a beta of 0.45.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 0.89%. Equities research analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 86.67%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

