E.On (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.88

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.88 and traded as high as $11.42. E.On shares last traded at $11.42, with a volume of 484 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average of $10.88.

E.On Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ENAKF)

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Innogy, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.