Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Short Interest Up 50.5% in March

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a growth of 50.5% from the February 28th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:DLNG traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.86. The company had a trading volume of 49,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,528. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.85 million, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.91. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $3.97.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 13.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,195 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. As of April 16, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of six liquefied natural gas carriers. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. Dynagas LNG Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

