DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Market Cap Hits $88.08 Million

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. Over the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One DuckDaoDime token can now be purchased for about $85.02 or 0.00142971 BTC on popular exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a total market capitalization of $88.08 million and $2.32 million worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded up 619,521.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00061968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.39 or 0.00305051 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006821 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $524.09 or 0.00881367 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00047927 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.96 or 0.00078970 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00030976 BTC.

About DuckDaoDime

DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,496,381 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,036,003 tokens. The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io

DuckDaoDime Token Trading

