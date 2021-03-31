DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Short Interest Down 29.1% in March

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 595,500 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the February 28th total of 840,300 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 167,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on DSP Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Cowen upped their target price on DSP Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DSP Group in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

In other DSP Group news, CFO Dror Levy sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $116,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gabi Seligsohn sold 12,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $219,794.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,869.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,325 shares of company stock valued at $720,774. 8.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in DSP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DSP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,092,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in DSP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,768,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in DSP Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in DSP Group by 472.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after buying an additional 316,038 shares in the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DSPG traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.22. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,492. The company has a market capitalization of $344.49 million, a PE ratio of -58.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96. DSP Group has a one year low of $12.42 and a one year high of $18.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.48.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $31.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that DSP Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless, audio, voice, and AI chipsets for smart-enabled devices. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

