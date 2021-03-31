DREP (DREP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $513,428.00

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 89.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. DREP has a total market capitalization of $1.18 billion and approximately $513,428.00 worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DREP has traded up 1,367.6% against the US dollar. One DREP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000575 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00020698 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00047053 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.00 or 0.00632640 BTC.

LATOKEN (LA) traded 6,158% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00019168 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00067342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00026568 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000028 BTC.

DREP Profile

DREP is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . DREP’s official website is www.drep.org . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DREP using one of the exchanges listed above.

