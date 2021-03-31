DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Short Interest Up 130.8% in March

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, an increase of 130.8% from the February 28th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBL. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 24,798 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 12.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,983 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 15,418 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.92. 22,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,444. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.46. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $20.35.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%.

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

